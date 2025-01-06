West Ham to bid for two Chelsea outcasts this winter as Steidten comes under pressure

West Ham United want to sign two Chelsea outcasts in the winter transfer window.

Technical director Tim Steidten is under some pressure at the club after a series of recruitment failures.

He has fallen out with two managers - David Moyes and the now-sacked Julen Lopetegui.

Per The Telegraph, he is now targeting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka.

The duo are out of favor at Chelsea and are only used in the Conference League.

Whether the mooted deals are permanent transfers or loans is not yet clear.

West Ham would strongly prefer loans, while Chelsea may want to recoup funds through transfers.