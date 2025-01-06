West Ham discuss Lopetegui future after Man City defeat

West Ham United are weighing up whether to part ways with manager Julen Lopetegui after a run of poor form with ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter the favourite to take charge.

The Spaniard joined the Hammers in the summer as the successor to David Moyes but has struggled to find form and has the club 14th in the Premier League despite investment during the summer transfer window.

With just six wins coming from 20 league games, the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City may have put the nail in the coffin for the Spanish head coach who could now be searching for a new job this January.

It is understood that Potter is in talks to replace Lopetegui after being out of work since he left Chelsea in April 2023. He has since been linked with the England top, dabbled in punditry, and now could find himself back in the Premier League.

It will take a monumental push from any manager to get themselves back into the European spots, especially with captain Jarrod Bowen set for a spell on the sidelines with a fractured foot.

Potter has shown that he can lead teams beyond expectations however with his spell at Brighton being most notable. The Englishman may have a huge challenge ahead of him at West Ham but he looks to be the strongest candidate who is readily available this winter.