Mourinho sends warning to Chelsea ahead of Conference League final: Betis can compete...

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has sent a stern warning to the club ahead of their clash against Real Betis in the Conference League final.

Real Betis will be fighting for a European trophy for the very first time on Wednesday night and will be feeling the pressure as they come up against the Blues who are looking to become the first side in history to win every European competition. Mourinho, who has already achieved that feat, having won the Champions League with Porto and Inter, the Europa League with Porto and Manchester United and the Conference League with Roma in 2022, understands what this means to both sides.

West Ham United star Emerson Palmieri is the only player to have that achievement, having won the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Chelsea before he won the Conference League with the Hammers in 2023. Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho spoke on the defender and how Chelsea will want to win the competition to book a place in the Champions League.

“What it means for Emerson only he can say, what it means for me means my big tattoo on my arm because I’m the only one to do it.

“I think Chelsea are a club who wants to win Champions Leagues, not Conference Leagues. But it’s a trophy, and to be the only club in the world to get all three is amazing.”

However, lifting the trophy may be harder than first thought as Mourinho understands the qualities Betis possess under manager Manuel Pellegrini who has led the side to one of their best seasons in club history.

“But attention with Betis. I think Betis can compete.

“They have a team. They have an experienced coach. They have a great mentality, too. So I think it’s going to be a good final.”