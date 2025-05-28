Antony raises major pitch concerns ahead of the Conference League final against Chelsea

Manchester United loanee Antony has raised concerns about the state of the pitch ahead of the Conference League final on Wednesday night.

It has almost been 20 years since Betis and Chelsea last met in a competitive setting and now the two sides will compete for a European trophy this week in what would be Betis’ first in their history. However, as reported by The Mirror, Betis winger Antony is worried about how the pitch may affect the game which is arguably the most important of his career.

The Brazilian international reportedly stopped during the open training session at the Stadion Wroclaw in Poland and complained the grass was stuck to his boots. He suggested that the ball bounced unevenly which would then slow down his speed and the power and quality on the ball.

Spanish outlet ABC reported that other Betis players complained after taking part in a rondo session and physical exercises and with the final set to be met with a weather forecast that suggests rain is on the way then the quality of the pitch be degrade even more.

Finals can be decided by the smallest of margins and if players are complaining that the pitch isn’t right then changes may have to be made to the surface ahead of kickoff. If not then there may be moments where passes are awkwardly placed and quick players such as Antony will struggle to use their pace due to the pitches surface.