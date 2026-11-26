KuPS endured a difficult night in Portugal in the UEFA Conference League, going down 4-0 against Braga to remain on one point from four matches played and sink to the bottom of the League Phase standings, as Pau Victor put in a man-of-the-match display for the hosts, who have won both their home games in the competition.

Braga seized the initiative from the first whistle, with Fran Navarro firing straight at KuPS’ goalkeeper, Johannes Kreidl, despite having time to pick his spot with an early shot. Jaime Moreno’s long-range effort, which ended up being deflected for a corner, was all that the visitors had to show for their endeavours in the opening 15 minutes, and though they were up against it in terms of possession, they had started to move the ball around well.

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Just a few minutes later, however, Pau Victor opened the scoring for Braga, tapping the ball into an empty net after Gabri Martinez’s assist. The hosts continued to dominate without really threatening, though Jean-Baptiste Gorby did at least work Kreidl again thanks to an on-target effort on 22 minutes.

Just after the half hour, Pau Victor turned provider, threading a pass into Navarro, who made no mistake with a low right-footed drive into the bottom left corner that gave Kreidl no chance. The visitors at least ended the half on the front foot, but with a mountain to climb.

The visitors didn’t start the second half well, and their only saving grace was that Braga weren’t able to extend their lead during that period. Pau Victor had gone close again with a right-footed effort which went just wide, and the feeling that the hosts were merely toying with their opponents wasn’t without foundation.

Within a minute after coming on, Braga’s Jovan Milosevic saw his shot come back off the crossbar, and it wasn’t long before Mario Dorgeles made the game safe with a left-footed effort from close range, set up by none other than Pau Victor.

With seven minutes left to play, Pau Victor assisted his third goal of the night, playing in Milosevic to shoot low past a helpless Kreidl. The 4-0 victory means that Braga kept a fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions, and end the round in ninth position.

Another loss for KuPS sees them three points adrift of the top 24, and makes their next match - at home to fellow winless side CSKA Sofia - a must-win for the Kuopio side.

Review all the latest UEFA Conference League results on Flashscore.