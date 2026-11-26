Noah Saviolo scored a 93rd-minute winner as Trabzonspor came from behind to beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the UEFA Conference League, securing their first set of back-to-back European away wins since 2013 in the process.

After both sides were beaten on matchday three, it was no surprise to see little quarter given in the opening exchanges.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saviolo and Leandro Godoy both threatened to open the scoring inside the first quarter-hour, before Trabzonspor’s Paul Onuachu turned home a close-range rebound from an offside position.

The giant Nigerian forward really ought to have broken the deadlock on 24 minutes when he was found unmarked in the middle of the box by Benjamin Bouchouari’s low cross, but his effort was thwarted by a brilliant save from Fedor Lapoukhov.

Match momentum Flashscore

That proved a vital intervention, as CSKA were soon ahead, even if their goal owed much to chaotic defending from the visitors.

Stefano Sensi’s low cross from the left was parried by Andre Onana, ricocheted off Cenk Ozkacar and onto Sidny Lopes Cabral, who watched on in anguish as his touch dribbled over the line.

Given that just one of Trabzonspor’s previous seven games had seen both teams score, going in behind at the break presented them with a mountain to climb following the restart.

And the visitors appeared overawed by the challenge, having to withstand heavy pressure to avoid falling further behind in the early moments of the second period.

First, Jean-Philippe Gbamin pounced on a dreadful throw from Onana and crossed for Joel Zwarts, but the goalkeeper atoned with a smart save, and produced another to deny Angelo Martino’s long-range piledriver moments later.

From the resulting corner, an audacious Godoy flick rattled the outside of the post as CSKA pushed for a second.

But their inability to find it left them vulnerable, and a Trabzonspor sucker punch duly arrived when Mohamed Salah beat the offside trap to run onto Batista Mendy’s ball over the top, and a typically clinical finish restored parity.

Mohamed Salah stats Flashscore

Trabzonspor looked to apply pressure to complete the turnaround from there, and their luck appeared to be out when Ozan Tufan dragged a late chance wide.

Undeterred, the visitors pushed forward again, and after CSKA failed to clear their lines, Saviolo curled into the far corner to inflict upon CSKA a sixth defeat in eight meetings with Turkish opposition, keeping them three points adrift of the top 24 as a result.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Batista Mendy (Trabzonspor)