Borac Banja Luka surrendered a two-goal lead in the 87th minute, finishing the game with nine men and falling to a 3-2 defeat to Atalanta in the UEFA Conference League. The result sees them miss the chance to become just the second club outside of Europe’s top five leagues to go undefeated in their first 10 European main-draw games (W6, D3).

Borac came into this game having not lost a home match in any competition since last December, but with Serie A side Atalanta in town, that record was likely to come under serious threat.

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That certainly appeared to be the case as Giacomo Raspadori and Mario Pasalic each dragged shots wide, but after 22 minutes, it was the hosts celebrating an unlikely breakthrough.

David Vukovic won’t be credited with an assist, yet it was his searching low ball into a crowded box that caused problems, eventually finding its way to Luka Juricic, who picked his spot with a low finish from close range.

Remarkably, by the half-hour mark, Atalanta were staring at a fifth loss in as many main-draw European away fixtures this calendar year, a record-extending feat for the club.

There was no questioning Vukovic’s involvement this time around, with the winger carrying the ball into the box, cutting back, and putting his side two goals ahead with the help of a Matej Deket touch as Marco Sportiello flapped at his feet.

Atalanta were slow to respond, but at the start of the second half Nicola Zalewski kept Mladen Jurkas alert with a menacing cross-shot that forced the goalkeeper into a well-judged intervention.

Soon after, Raspadori should have halved the deficit as he skied over the bar before Sandi Ogrinec headed agonisingly off-target at the other end.

With time running out, substitute Charles De Ketelaere spurned a golden chance, mistiming an effort from point-blank range when it looked easier to score.

Momentum Flashscore

With just 15 minutes to play, a red card for the hosts gave Atalanta a fighting chance, as Abel Pascual brought down Jonathan Rowe when through on goal eight minutes after coming on.

That helped Atalanta pull a goal back three minutes from time through Nikola Krstovic, who headed home to set up a grandstand finish.

Unbelievably, a second Borac red card was shown a minute later to Sebastian Herrera for a reckless challenge, and by the 90th minute the scores were level. Sead Kolasinac was first to react, and the ball fell to him in the box, breaking Borac hearts.

Yet there was still more heartache on the way, as Davide Zappacosta netted a 93rd-minute winner, burying his shot from inside the box as Borac fell apart in the most dramatic of styles.

That turnaround sees Atalanta make it four competitive games unbeaten for only the second time since Maurizio Sarri took charge in June, keeping them in the play-off spots.

Meanwhile, Borac conceded more than one goal for just the second time in 16 home European games, with the result leaving them on three points after four Conference League matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta)

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