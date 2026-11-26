Nordsjaelland came from two goals down to end Panathinaikos’ 100% record in the UEFA Europa Conference League

FC Nordsjaelland came from two goals down to end Panathinaikos’ 100% record in the UEFA Europa Conference League with a 3-2 victory at Right to Dream Park.

It took both sides some time to grow into the game, but it almost burst into life midway through the half. Lamine Sadio nearly stole the limelight when he stepped inside from the right wing and took aim, but his dipping shot struck the underside of the bar.

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The visitors looked increasingly dangerous as the half wore on, as Andreas Hansen had to be alert to get down low and save from Rick van Drongelen’s header.

Match momentum Flashscore

Just when it looked like the game was headed for a stalemate going into the break, Panathinaikos found a crucial opener.

Adriano Jagusic spearheaded a counterattack and had options from teammates in support, but went himself and fired a fantastic finish into the bottom corner to the delight of the travelling fans.

The visitors went 2-0 up shortly after the restart as Jagusic turned provider, producing a backheel flick into the path of Elmin Rastoder for the clinical finish.

Key match stats Flashscore

Despite looking down and out, the home side never gave up, and goals from Alexander Lind sparked a remarkable turnaround.

He grabbed his first just after the hour mark, firing into the far corner, before forcing the equaliser with just over 10 minutes to go as his shot smacked the post before cannoning off Victor Kristiansen and dribbling into his own goal.

The comeback was completed two minutes later when Lind struck again with a fine finish to seal an unlikely win.

The three points have given Nordsjaelland their first victory of the group phase, leaving them on five points, along with a place within the top 24 and with a solid chance to advance.

After opening up with three straight wins, Panathinaikos should already have enough to qualify for the knockout rounds, and still sit comfortably in the top eight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Alexander Lind (Nordsjaelland)