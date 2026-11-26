Brighton & Hove Albion registered back-to-back victories in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League with a 4-0 win over CS Universitatea Craiova at the American Express Stadium - a result which maintains their unbeaten record in this season’s competition.

Eager to return to winning ways after their defeat at Hull City in the Premier League last weekend, the Seagulls made a flying start against their Romanian opponents and took the lead after only three minutes.

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A lovely team move from the hosts presented Jack Hinshelwood with the opportunity to pass the ball across the face of goal, and his delivery found Ibrahim Osman in the perfect position to secure his first-ever goal for Brighton.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side continued to dominate possession and had the ball in the back of the net for a second time shortly before the half-hour mark, but Matt O'Riley’s close-range strike was instantly ruled out after Chema Andres was caught offside during the build-up.

Key stats Flashscore

However, there was no disputing Maxim De Cuyper’s effort from just over 20 yards to double Brighton’s advantage after 33 minutes.

The Belgium international was allowed plenty of time and space to have a shot from outside the box, and his precise finish into the bottom corner put the Seagulls firmly in control.

Things would go from bad to worse for Craiova before the interval, as defender Vladimir Screciu was retrospectively shown a straight red card after the referee was called over to his monitor to review a dangerous challenge on O’Riley.

Brighton were in no mood to drop their tempo during the opening stages of the second half, and Craiova had goalkeeper Laurentiu Popescu to thank for producing two excellent saves to deny Hinshelwood and Pascal Gross in quick succession.

Match momentum Flashscore

With the visitors’ defence visibly tiring, the hosts deservedly extended their lead just after the hour mark through Charalampos Kostoulas’ smart left-footed finish after latching onto Osman’s perfectly weighted pass.

And the Seagulls added a fourth goal just two minutes later when Osman placed the ball expertly past Popescu from inside the box to grab his second of the night.

Osman continued to cause Craiova’s defence several problems, and he should have been rewarded with another assist with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Femi Azeez somehow blazed the ball over the crossbar from only five yards out.

With the win in the bag, Brighton comfortably saw out the latter stages to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

The victory boosts the Seagulls’ chances of sealing a top-eight finish in the league phase, which would see them advance straight into the round of 16.

Brighton are next in Conference League action in two weeks’ time when they host AS Monaco. Meanwhile, Craiova have dropped out of the top eight following their first defeat in the competition and will aim to regain some momentum in Europe when they travel to Kairat Almaty next month.

Ibrahim Osman stats Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ibrahim Osman (Brighton & Hove Albion)