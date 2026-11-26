Dixon says the title race won't be over if City lose to Arsenal: It’s too early!

Lee Dixon says Manchester City losing to Arsenal would not crush their title hopes under Enzo Maresca.

Manchester City were charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules in February 2023, relating to the period between 2009 and 2018.

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If found guilty over the coming months, the side could be kicked from the top division and stripped of their league titles on top of a hefty fine or transfer ban.

City have appealed against the guilty verdict, with reports suggesting their appeal hearing is scheduled for mid-December or January.

The charges have hung over the club since the start of the campaign, and after a run of poor form, they now face champions Arsenal over the weekend.

As the title race rages on, City have dropped behind Brighton, and Liverpool could also leapfrog them if they fall to the Gunners.

Despite this, speaking with Metro on behalf of Betfred, Dixon says the title run for City still won't be in tatters if they drop another three points.

"Nobody liked Arsenal under George Graham, and we built up resilience because of that.

"I think that could have been happening for City at the start of the season with the charges, but that bounce can die off a bit and then all of a sudden, you’ve had a couple of bad results and it gets into your head.’

"As a fan, after seeing Arsenal get over the line last season, you now have something to fall back on and I do believe that, from a fan’s perspective, if you see Arsenal beat City on Sunday, you can think that’s it,’ he added.

"However, as a player, you won’t see any of them coming out and going, “It’s done and dusted”, because City have so much quality. We all know that City could go on a ten-game winning streak, so they’ll always have that opportunity.

"At the moment, there’s less pressure for Arsenal at the top from a points perspective and it’s pointing to it being their title to lose, but right now, it’s too early in the season to say it’s over if Arsenal win on Sunday."

Arsenal could go nine points clear with a win, depending on the Brighton result as they seek to retain their title.