Folarin Balogun scored in the 94th minute to hand all three points to Monaco

AS Monaco continued their 100% record in the UEFA Conference League with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over winless Heart of Midlothian in Edinburgh.

Winless so far in the competition, the hosts had to endure heavy pressure in the opening exchanges as their more illustrious opponents took the game to them. After riding the early storm, Hearts eventually grew into the game, and took the lead on 15 minutes.

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After a short period of sustained pressure, Jordi Altena took aim from 25-yards out and produced a stunning curling effort which cracked the crossbar on the way in.

That ignited the Tynecastle crowd, however, they weren’t able to build on that momentum and paid for it 10 minutes later.

Match momentum Flashscore

Matthis Abline was simply too quick and skilful for Jamie McCart, who clumsily brought him down in the area, and Folarin Balogun clinically tucked the resultant penalty past Beau Reus.

The turnaround was then completed shortly before half-time, with the home side architects of their own downfall.

A loose pass in defence was quickly punished, as Balogun turned provider, feeding the ball into the path of Edan Diop for a well-taken finish.

Monaco couldn’t take that lead into the break, however, when Sabah Kerjota found the top corner with an outrageous curled finish from the edge of the area.

The hosts seized control of the game immediately after the interval and thought they had been awarded a penalty of their own with 20 minutes to go after a potential handball by Mathys Detourbet; however, a VAR review overturned the decision.

Match stats Flashscore

Detourbet then almost made an impact at another end, but saw his goalbound effort hacked off the line by Rogers Mato.

Both teams pushed to find a winner in the final minutes and the visitors snatched all three points deep into stoppage time, with Balogun grabbing his second after an inch-perfect ball from Mamadou Coulibaly.

Folarin Balogun stats Flashscore

With four wins from four, Monaco look to be assured of a place in the top-eight as they top the league phase for now. However, with only one point, Hearts may need to win both of their final games to stand any chance of advancing.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco)