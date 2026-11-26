The long trip to Kazakhstan was a fruitless one for Mjallby, who were beaten for the first time in the League Phase of the UEFA Conference League, losing 1-0 to Kairat, who collected their first win of the round.

Confidence was clearly flowing through Kairat in the early stages, with Marc Gual coming close to catching Alexander Lundin out with a long-range effort that was palmed away. However, Erkin Tapalov made no mistake with his finish shortly after, beating Lundin at the near post with a brilliantly taken first-time strike to open the scoring inside a quarter of an hour.

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Just a minute later, Gual came inches away from doubling the hosts’ lead, beating two Mjallby defenders to charge into the box before unleashing a shot into the side netting.

Ali Youssef had the Swedish side’s first sight of goal close to the 30-minute mark, receiving the ball on the wing before sending a tame effort towards a grateful Temirlan Anarbekov. Youssef had another opportunity a couple of minutes later, unleashing a first-time rocket that looked destined for the bottom left, only for Anarbekov’s glorious save to keep Kairat ahead.

Mjallby then had a golden chance to level before half-time through Jeppe Kjaer, who was thwarted by Anarbekov when one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Mjallby carried their momentum into the second half, but Kairat weren’t without a threat of their own. Gual fired a shot from the edge of the box, and Lundin displayed sharp reflexes to deal with the curling Edmilson effort on the follow-up.

Lundin came to the rescue again a few minutes later when Oiva Jukkola unleashed a fierce shot that looked destined for goal, only for the Mjallby goalkeeper to tip it over the bar. At the other end, Tom Pettersson latched onto a pinpoint cross from substitute Max Nielsen but took one too many touches before getting his shot off, allowing Anarbekov to close him down.

Heading into the final 15 minutes, Andreas Brannstrom’s side were seeing more and more of the ball, while Kairat were happy to sit back and protect their lead. But if it wasn’t for Anarbekov, they would have lost it as he pulled off an incredible triple save to deny Mjallby an equaliser from a tricky free-kick, first denying Pettersson and then Axel Noren from close range before punching the ball away and out of the danger zone.

Substitute Aki Samuelsen had another chance to snatch a late point, but there was simply no beating Anarbekov, who managed to get a strong hand to it to preserve the 1-0 victory.

As such, Mjallby’s search for an away win in European football continues after five unsuccessful attempts (D2, L3). They stay ninth in the league phase standings ahead of the rest of the round’s fixtures, two points ahead of victorious Kairat.

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