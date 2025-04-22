Mudryk passes "lie detector test" in doping ban update as he hopes to return for Chelsea

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has passed a lie detector test this week according to a Shakhtar chief Sergei Palkin.

The Ukraine international was ‘provisionally suspended’ by the Football Association in mid-December after a routine urine test in which he tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance, meldonium. The 24 year old has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to prove his innocence, but has not played for Chelsea since November.

Now, Palkin has claimed that the player has taken a polygraph test in a bid to prove his innocence which would then allow him to play once more.

“I have spoken to Mudryk many times since this doping issue arose,” Palkin told GIVEMESPORT exclusively.

“He doesn't understand how it could have happened. He has no clue. No idea at all.

“So his lawyers organised for him to take a lie detector test, which he passed. It will form part of the evidence showing he didn't intentionally do anything wrong.

“Mudryk has been clear, it's not his fault that he tested positive. We now need to find out how this has happened, and who did this. His lawyers are trying to find out.

“There are still no results from the B-sample, so that remains open. Nobody knows what's happened. I wish Mudryk all the best. He's a top professional and a very good person. He should be protected.”

The Ukrainian international has failed to make an impact in West London after moving to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for £89m in January 2023. Palkin is concerned about the finances involved in the deal which will see his side miss out on millions on pounds due to Mudryk watching on from the sidelines.

“Shakhtar also has a vested interest. There are bonuses from his move to Chelsea linked to his performances. If he's not playing, it causes problems for us because we could potentially lose €30m. So Shakhtar, Chelsea and Mudryk, we are in one boat.

“We all support Mudryk, and hope he is allowed to continue playing football soon.”

His last appearance came when he scored during Chelsea's 2-0 win against German side Heidenheim in the Conference League last November. A lie detector test is very unlikely to prove his innocence as the substance has already been found which then leaves Donetsk out of pocket and Mudyrk’s career hanging by a string.