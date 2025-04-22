Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
Man Utd to chase River Plate star Mastantuono after Real Madrid move falls through
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Is Mourinho still the "Special One"? Examining the Fenerbahce coach's past 10 years

Shakhtar chief confirms Napoli talks over Sudakov sale as Brentford watch

Paul Vegas
Shakhtar chief confirms Napoli talks over Sudakov sale as Brentford watch
Shakhtar chief confirms Napoli talks over Sudakov sale as Brentford watchČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maik Hölter/TEAM2sportphoto
Shakhtar Donetsk chief exec Sergey Palkin has declared they're in talks to sell Georgiy Sudakov to Napoli.

The Ukraine international has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs. However, it appears Napoli are set to land the attacker, with negotiations now underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We are now in negotiations. I can’t announce amounts, but I believe we will close this deal, and on good financial terms,” Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin told Give Me Sport.

“If we don’t finalise a deal with this current club, there will be another one. I am not worried about doing a deal for Sudakov. He’s one of the best in the world in his position.

“He can move to Italy or England. We have contacts. We have interest in him. It was the same with Mykhailo Mudryk. If he’s not sold ‘today’, it will happen ‘tomorrow’. It’s just a matter of time.”

It's been suggested if Napoli fail to meet Shakhtar's €60m asking price, Sudakov will be offered to Brentford.

Mentions
Serie ASudakov GeorgiyMudryk MykhailoNapoliShakhtarBrentfordPremier League
Related Articles
Gary Lineker tells Ruben Amorim to re-sign former Man United midfielder
Kulusevski makes decision on Tottenham future
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd