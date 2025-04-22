Shakhtar chief confirms Napoli talks over Sudakov sale as Brentford watch

Shakhtar Donetsk chief exec Sergey Palkin has declared they're in talks to sell Georgiy Sudakov to Napoli.

The Ukraine international has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs. However, it appears Napoli are set to land the attacker, with negotiations now underway.

“We are now in negotiations. I can’t announce amounts, but I believe we will close this deal, and on good financial terms,” Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergei Palkin told Give Me Sport.

“If we don’t finalise a deal with this current club, there will be another one. I am not worried about doing a deal for Sudakov. He’s one of the best in the world in his position.

“He can move to Italy or England. We have contacts. We have interest in him. It was the same with Mykhailo Mudryk. If he’s not sold ‘today’, it will happen ‘tomorrow’. It’s just a matter of time.”

It's been suggested if Napoli fail to meet Shakhtar's €60m asking price, Sudakov will be offered to Brentford.