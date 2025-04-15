Palmer's one word message seen as dig towards Maresca's failing tactics at Chelsea

Cole Palmer shared an Instagram post that fans have interpreted as a dig at Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, who has struggled in recent months.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation candidates Ipswich Town at the weekend, dropping crucial points in the race for Champions League qualification. Palmer’s post showing himself scoring a brilliant goal in the 6-0 demolition of Everton has been seen as a protest against Maresca after the result which could prove costly to their European hopes.

His caption read: “enjoyment” and many believe that the 22-year-old is hinting that because the Everton game was under former manager Mauricio Pochettino last season he is saying he enjoyed himself more under the Argentine who only took charge of eight more fixtures before leaving the club.

Six games remain for Chelsea to clinch Champions League football for next season and Maresca’s side face an uphill battle especially with the likes of Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in excellent form. Palmer’s post expresses the frustration of many Chelsea fans who despite mass investment in the squad are not impressed by the side who may miss out on top European football for next season.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Blues' clash against Legia Warsaw in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League, Maresca reflected on his team's performance at the weekend and how they must stick to their game plan which Palmer seems to have issues with.

"I think the team was not good enough in different things – this is where we need to take one step forward and react in the right way," said Maresca. "I think we lost a little bit of confidence, because we conceded, probably because of the environment.

"This is the moment that you have to continue doing the right things and don't change the plan. Also because we are a team that most of the time, our goal kick will start from playing short.

"The second goal, we decide to play long, because the environment is there, and we concede the second one. You have to be strong, you have to continue with the things that you are doing."