Marco Silva on facing Chelsea: It is a final for us, too, like it is for them

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's West London derby with Chelsea.

Silva has been the subject of links to Tottenham Hotspur for this summer but he is fully focused on the clash against Chelsea as they chase European qualification this season. A 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium was a huge blow for Silva’s side and he will be hoping to bounce back against the Blues.

The derby is a "final" for both sides

The Portuguese head coach first echoed Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca who described this game as a “final”.

“Final for us, too,” Silva said. “Like it is for them, it is for us.

“They have clear, clear goals and targets in the table. We have our main goals as well to fight for, and of course when you arrive in this final stages of the season, every game is going to be even more important, because it's coming to an end, and we have to get as many points as we can, to fight for what we want.

“It’s going to be a special derby for the fans, being able to play at home is very good.”

Fulham are looking to bounce back

The Cottagers secured their first win at Stamford Bridge for 45 years on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson. Silva spoke on this weekend’s opponents and how he hopes his side can bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Cherries last time out.

“The last three years we have been breaking some important, not records, but some important results in the history of this club against Chelsea,” Silva stated.

“I think the way we're doing that has been very, very good for the football club, and let’s hope we can do the same against a very, very good side.

“All of us recognise the quality that they have, (from a) collective point of view and individual point of view. They have been able to play most of the season with almost two teams, one in the Premier League, one in the Conference League – just shows the quality they have around the place.

“They have a lot of young but very good players, and it’s going to be a very difficult game for us, (but) with our fans, with our quality, with our ambition and our passion to play this type of game, and the will and the desire to bounce back from the last game, is going to be crucial for us to get a good result.”