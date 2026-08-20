Man City enquire about Liverpool target Adam Wharton but told midfielder is not for sale

Man City enquired about Liverpool target Adam Wharton but told midfielder is not for sale

Manchester City reportedly approached Crystal Palace about Adam Wharton but were told the midfielder will not leave this summer.

Last season Wharton made 34 Premier League appearances, scoring 1 goals and grabbing 5 assists. At 22 years old he became a Conference League champion with the Eagles, just one year after the side were named FA Cup and Community Shield champions.

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The England international missed out on the World Cup but remains a target for several sides including Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City who all see him as a world class talent and certainly one to watch for the future.

Now, as the season approaches this weekend, journalist David Ornstein has revealed that City made a move for the young midfielder but were turned away as he is not for sale at any price.

“Manchester City enquired to Crystal Palace about Adam Wharton but were told 22yo midfielder not available this summer. England international among candidates on #MCFC recruitment list but #CPFC have no intention of selling before deadline.”

With Liverpool set to lose Curtis Jones and with City already having Rodri depart the side, both teams will be keeping a close eye on Wharton who will be pondering his future as interest grows.

Interestingly, Wharton is a huge Liverpool fan and secured a signed Steven Gerrard shirt from Liverpool's 2005 Champions League triumph earlier this month.

This could give clues about where he may end up but for now it looks like he will stay with Palace who face Everton in their opening clash this weekend.