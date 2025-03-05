FC Copenhagen on Seier's Zelenskyj comments: We have no position on American politics

FC Copenhagen on Wednesday said that comments made from major shareholder Lars Seier Christensen in relation to Volodymyr Zelenskyj, does not reflect the general position of the club.

The major shareholder who owns 22.55 per cent of the shares in PARKEN Sport & Entertainment, the company behind FC Copenhagen, came under heavy scrutiny following comments he made on Facebook in the wake of the heated public exchange of words between U.S. President Donald Trup and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in the Oval Office in Washington on Saturday.

Seier called Zelenskyj 'incompetent, rude and deeply foolish' and said the Ukrainian President acted 'disrespectful' during the Trump-meeting.

FC Copenhagen has now chosen to react on the comments made because they feel its stealing all focus before the vital fixtures against Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"FC Copenhagen has no position on American politics and a lot of other topics. We have a football match, which needs to take up all focus. We have to face Chelsea and we are looking forward to it. But instead we are talking statements made on social media.", says Football director Jacob Lauersen to TV2 Sport.

"We live in a country which has freedom of speech, so even if Lars Seier Christensen has an opinion, it does not reflect the club's position, and it does not represent the club's values. So therefore he has made his statements and we agree to disagree. It does not change what the club's position is", says Lauesen and states that Lars Seier has never spoken for FC Copenhagen, as he is neither on the board nor on the executive board.

"I agree that we are dealing with a major shareholder here, but we are a little surprised that so many people misunderstand what the club's position is. Regardless of what a shareholder may say", says Jacob Lauesen.

FC Copenhagen faces Chelsea at home Thursday evening 18.45 CET in Parken stadium.