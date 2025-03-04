New Chelsea signing Satpaev scores on senior debut

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
New Chelsea signing Dastan Satpaev has scored on his senior debut.

The 16  year-old Kazakh will move to Chelsea when he turns 18.

Satpaev featured for FC Kairat in the opening game of the new league season against champions Astana.

And trailing 1-0, the teen acted quickest to finish coolly with a half-hour to run. The match between last season's top two finished 1-1.

Chelsea clinched an agreement for Satpaev with  Kairat last month for a fee rising to £3m.

 

