New Chelsea signing Satpaev scores on senior debut

New Chelsea signing Dastan Satpaev has scored on his senior debut.

The 16 year-old Kazakh will move to Chelsea when he turns 18.

Satpaev featured for FC Kairat in the opening game of the new league season against champions Astana.

And trailing 1-0, the teen acted quickest to finish coolly with a half-hour to run. The match between last season's top two finished 1-1.

Chelsea clinched an agreement for Satpaev with Kairat last month for a fee rising to £3m.