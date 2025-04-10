Chelsea star Caicedo has car seized for "driving without valid licence"

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was found to have been driving without a valid licence and was pulled over by the police this week.

The Sun report that the 23-year-old was stopped in his Audi RSQ8 on Friday near the club’s training ground in Cobham, Surrey. His car has been seized by police and Surrey Police confirmed that their investigation is ongoing.

“A man in his 20s from Cobham was stopped by officers on Fairmile Lane in Cobham on Friday 4 April and found to be driving without a license.

“The vehicle was seized, and our enquiries are ongoing.”

People with international driving licenses can use them in Britain for 12 months. They are then required to apply for a provisional UK driving license and must pass the practical driving test.

The Ecuadorian international is facing a court summons for driving illegally in the UK and could face a fine or a criminal prosecution if it is believed he has broken British driving laws. Currently, Caicedo is in Poland with his teammates for Thursday’s Uefa Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw and his agent Manuel Sierra Camach,o spoke to The Sun in his absence.

“There is no comment from us about this matter. I’m sorry”, while Chelsea said the case was a “personal matter”.