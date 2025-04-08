Badiashile: Chelsea expected to win Conference League; we're comfortable with that

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile admits he's desperate to experience title glory.

Chelsea will meet Legia Warsaw in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal this week.

"Chelsea is one of the best clubs in the world, so people expect you to win it, and we’re comfortable with that," Badiashile told Chelsea's website.

"We’ve been aware of that since the start of the tournament, and we’re ready to meet those expectations.

"It’s been going really well. We’ve won every game. The start of the competition has been flawless so far – despite the fact that we could have played some games slightly better. But ultimately, the win is what counts.

"We are really pleased with our performance so far, but it’s not over yet. We still have a lot of games to go before we can win the trophy. We’re going to give everything we’ve got to win it because it’s an important objective for us."

The 24-year-old also said: "I’ve never been lucky enough to win a trophy, but I have played in a final (with Monaco), which I lost unfortunately.

"I know what it’s like to lose when you’re so close to winning the trophy so, of course, it’s an extra motivating factor.

"I’m going to give my all with the team to win this trophy, because we have what it takes."