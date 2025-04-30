Chelsea to debut new shirt sponsor which will last until the end of the season

Dubai real estate company DAMAC Properties have announced new partnership with Chelsea which will see them on the front of the shirt for the next month.

DAMAC Properties will feature across the men's and women's shirts starting on Thursday when the Blues face Djurgarden in the first leg of their Conference League semi-final. However the deal only covers Chelsea’s final four Premier League game and does not cover the Club World Cup this summer.

A statement was released on the club's website by chief operating officer Jason Ganno regarding the sponsorship in what is an exciting time for both parties.

"With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai and support our continued growth on the global stage.

"We can't wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline.”

DAMAC Properties' managing director of sales and development, Amira Sajwani also commented on the deal which will get a lot more media coverage in the final stretch of the season especially if the club qualify for Europe next season.

"This launch marks the first of an elite collection that celebrates not just the passion of Chelsea FC but its enduring legacy, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence.

"This initiative goes beyond celebrating the beautiful game; it sets a new benchmark for those who expect nothing less than the exceptional, every time."