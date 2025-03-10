Chelsea's Maresca reveals that Cucurella "has something that is difficult to find"

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that defender Marc Cucurella is a special talent after his performance against Leicester City.

The Blues' 1-0 win over the Foxes was thanks to the Spaniard's pinpoint finish from outside the box which is his fifth since mid-December. Another three points took Maresca’s side back into the top four and he had nothing but praise for the 26-year-old who has played a pivotal role this season.

“Marc has something that is difficult to find.

“He is clever and is intelligent. He scored two goals against Wolves and Brentford and he is probably the smallest one in the team. This shows you how intelligent he is because he is in the right position.

“He is playing like an attacking midfielder and is doing fantastic. He has scored four or five goals with us.”

Cucurella will be hoping to make an impact in the Conference League on Thursday night as Chelsea look to finish the job against FC Kobenhavn in West London. Maresca may opt to rotate his side much like the first leg, but after a difficult 2-1 victory first time ou,t the likes of Cucurella may get their chance to push the club into the next round and one step closer to the final.