George pleased to lay on Enzo goal in Chelsea triumph

Chelsea winger Tyrique George was delighted with his role in their Europa Conference League win at FC Copenhagen.

Reece James and Enzo Fernandez struck for the visitors before Gabriel Pereira pulled a goal back for the first-leg round 16 clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the 2-1 win, George later told the club's website: "It was a tough game to be fair.

"They are a good team so we had to dig deep. It was all about staying positive, especially in the first half. We knew they were good team, but we knew eventually we would get our chances."

On the atmosphere at the Parken, George continued: "It was quite surreal at the start but once you’re in the game,you just block it out."

George was also happy to lay on the pass for Enzo to score.

"It was a good goal," he added. "I just saw Enzo on the edge of the box, so I gave it to him and it was great to help the team.

"It was about digging deep today. It’s been a good experience trying to get as many minutes as possible."