Arteta "very pleased" as he hands young talents a chance in 4-1 win over Girona

Mikel Arteta has reflected on Arsenal's preseason win over Girona this weekend.

Arsenal got their preseason underway in style as they beat Girona 4-1 in Catalunya in what was an impressive showing from the Premier League champions.

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The Gunners threw out a number of youngster and new signings such as Christos Tzolis who scored his first goal for the club, something Arteta admitted that he is delighted with after the final whistle.

“I’m very pleased. In many aspects, obviously, we have worked on a lot of things this week with a big group of players, with the senior players that we had, with the Brazilians that returned during the week, with a lot of our academy players as well.

“A lot of things that we wanted to test, especially during the game - they were delivered in a brilliant way and overall very happy.

“Obviously, there are a lot of things to evolve and improve as a team, but I think we're in the right direction.”

Arteta happy with youth performances

He then spoke on handing opportunities to the likes of Max Dowman, Ethan Nwaneri, Marli Salmon, Andre Harriman-Annous, Ceadach O'Neill and Ife Ibrahim in what was a great chance for the academy stars.

“I think they deserved it. The game and the context of the game allowed that to happen, they have been brilliant in the last few weeks with us. What an experience.

“We had to adapt to the conditions, to the pitch, to a lot of things, which is a good test for us as well, to increase our competitive level. But overall, very pleased.”

Arsenal will play Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, 16th August before starting their 2026-27 campaign at home to Premier League newcomers Coventry City on Friday, 21st August.

As preseason continues, fans should expect Arteta’s team to transform as they attempt to defend their league title next season.