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West Ham youngster Freddie Potts closing in on Club Brugge move

West Ham youngster Freddie Potts closing in on Club Brugge move
West Ham youngster Freddie Potts closing in on Club Brugge moveMI News/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

West Ham youngster Freddie Potts is reportedly closing in on a move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, West Ham have lost several players, most notably Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville, who joined Al Hilal.

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Potts, 22, hasn’t played quite as important a role for the Hammers, starting 12 of his 22 Premier League games in 2025-26, but looks set to be the next player to leave.

His minutes during the second half of the campaign were more limited, however, featuring just once from the bench during West Ham’s final five top-flight matches.

According to The Athletic, the academy product is closing in on a move to Belgian side Club Brugge, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

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Freddie PottsWest HamClub BruggeChampionshipFootball transfers