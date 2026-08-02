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Sam Smith commits future to Wrexham with new deal

Sam Smith commits future to Wrexham with new deal
Sam Smith commits future to Wrexham with new dealČTK / AP / Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Wrexham striker Sam Smith has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028/29 season.

The 28-year-old joined from Reading in January 2025 and has scored 17 goals in 66 competitive appearances. 

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Smith helped Wrexham secure promotion during his first season before contributing to last season’s seventh-place finish. 

He has also impressed during pre-season, scoring winning goals against Manchester United and Leeds United. 

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a special Club to be at, I’m extremely grateful and I’ve enjoyed every moment that I’ve been here so far,” he said.

“I’m becoming a better and more experienced player. I know my role and what I can bring - I can’t wait for the next three years."

Since arriving, Smith has played a key role in Wrexham’s remarkable rise, including scoring seven goals during their promotion campaign. 

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Football transfersSam SmithWrexhamChampionship

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