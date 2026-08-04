Man United goalkeeper Radek Vitek is reportedly close to securing a move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bristol City, impressing with 12 clean sheets and 54 goals conceded in his 41 Championship games.

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Currently away with United for their pre-season tour, Vitek made it known that he is looking to leave his boyhood club in order to get regular first-team football.

"I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen," the goalkeeper said after the 1-0 friendly defeat to Wrexham.

"At the moment, I am still here, but we will see," he added. "I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete.”

Now, according to Sky Sports, it’s looking like he’s about to get his wish as he closes in on a move to Middlesbrough.