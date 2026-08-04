Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Man United's Radek Vitek closing in on Middlesbrough move

Man United's Radek Vitek closing in on Middlesbrough move
Man United's Radek Vitek closing in on Middlesbrough moveČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Kamil Krella

Man United goalkeeper Radek Vitek is reportedly close to securing a move to Championship club Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bristol City, impressing with 12 clean sheets and 54 goals conceded in his 41 Championship games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Currently away with United for their pre-season tour, Vitek made it known that he is looking to leave his boyhood club in order to get regular first-team football.

"I feel great and ready to go again somewhere to be, hopefully, number one, so we will see. We will see what is going to happen," the goalkeeper said after the 1-0 friendly defeat to Wrexham.

"At the moment, I am still here, but we will see," he added. "I hope there will be some interest. I think you will know when things are more concrete.”

Now, according to Sky Sports, it’s looking like he’s about to get his wish as he closes in on a move to Middlesbrough.

Mentions
Radek VitekManchester UnitedMiddlesbroughPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Jermaine Jenas backs Newcastle star for 'great Man United move'

Jack Wilshire tells Arsenal star to reject Man United offer

Manchester United make Chido Obi Martin loan decision after preseason test