Wrexham enter talks with Fulham captain Cairney

Wrexham have entered talks with Fulham captain Tom Cairney.

The midfielder is off contract at the end of June and is wanted by the Welsh big spenders after they won promotion to Championship this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says signing Cairney fits Wrexham's transfer policy as they seek additions with deep Championship experience.

Now 34, Cairney has played over 300 games in the Championship during his career.

This season in the Premier League, Cairney has been mainly used off the bench, making 27 appearances overall with Fulham.