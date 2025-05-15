Raul Jimenez extends Fulham contract until 2026

Fulham have confirmed Raul Jimenez will stay through 2025–26, activating his contract extension after weeks of talks.

The 34-year-old joined the Cottagers from Wolves in summer 2023 and, after a slow start, has grown into a key part of Marco Silva’s attack.

With 13 goals in all competitions — 11 in the Premier League — Jimenez stands as Fulham’s top scorer for the 2024–25 season.

“Raul joined us in the summer of 2023, and his valuable contributions have proven exactly why we were eager to bring him in,” said Fulham co-owner Tony Khan in a club statement.

“We’re thrilled that he’ll continue to be a part of our squad.”