Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane would never consider a move to the Premier League.

Zizou has long been linked with Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Marca says Zidane will only return to management for two jobs.

It's suggested the French great would only accept a return to Real Madrid or to succeed Didier Deschamps as France coach.

Zidane has had two different spells as Real coach and left the post in 2021.