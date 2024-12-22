Aldridge raps Liverpool: Kelleher better than Mamardashvili

Liverpool hero John Aldridge says Caoimhin Kelleher shouldn't be sold in January.

The goalkeeper is attracting rival Premier League interest with senior No1 Alisson now fully fit.

But Aldridge told the Sunday World: "Another player who can’t be allowed to leave in the January transfer window is Caoimhín Kelleher.

"I think Liverpool are making a mistake with their Ireland keeper as Kelleher is better than Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at Anfield next summer.

"Yet that signing is now done, so Kelleher will need to leave Liverpool next summer.

"Offers might also come in for him in January, but Liverpool need to keep their back-up keeper, as he has proved what an important part of their push for trophies he could be in the second half of the season."