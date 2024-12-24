Valencia reach agreement with West Brom boss Corberan

Tribal Football
Valencia reach agreement with West Brom boss CorberanLaLiga
Valencia have reached a deal with West Brom manager Carlos Corberan.

Corberan will arrive to replace Ruben Baraja, who was sacked on Monday night.

Marca says Valencia have already reached an agreement with  Corberán and according to the Mestalla club, they have already informed the WBA that they will pay the £2.8m release clause in his contract.

Corberan has given Valencia the thumbs up and if there is no change of plans regarding the exit clause, he will be the next coach of the Mestalla team until June 2027.

Corberán will land in Valencia with his current backroom team: Jorge Alarcón (assistant coach), Rafa Aranda (physical trainer) and Damià Abella, the former Osasuna player as assistant.

