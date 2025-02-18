Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow

Swansea chairman Coleman explains parting with Williams

Ansser Sadiq
Swansea chairman Coleman explains parting with Williams
Swansea chairman Coleman explains parting with WilliamsTribalfootball
Swansea have dismissed head coach Luke Williams following a disastrous run of form that has dragged them into a Championship relegation fight.

A humiliating 3-0 loss to bitter rivals Cardiff compounded their struggles, leaving them 17th and just seven points above the drop zone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alan Sheehan has been appointed caretaker boss, while Williams’ assistants Ryan Harley and George Lawtey have also departed.

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman told the club website: “This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly.

“Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work. I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City.

“I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan and George for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club.

“Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch.

“We will keep supporters informed of developments when we are in a position to announce a new head coach, while Alan, his staff and our squad focus on our upcoming fixtures.”

Mentions
ChampionshipSwanseaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Boateng, Boa Morte up for Blackburn manager's job
Brighton to try again for Sunderland winger Watson
Everton watching Burnley defender Esteve