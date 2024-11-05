Stoke, Blackburn chasing Wigan starlet Aasgaard

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Wigan’s exciting starlet Thelo Aasgaard is being linked to several clubs this winter, including Stoke City.

The Norway under-21 star has been watched by a Stoke scout Jon Walters and sidekick Lee Darnbrough.Per The Sun, any team that wants to take Aasgaard will have to pay a fee in the region of £3 million.

Blackburn failed in a bid for the 22-year-old in the summer, as they could not match that valuation.

In their most recent game, Stoke emerged with a 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship.

