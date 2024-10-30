Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Amorim approves move to Man Utd
Conte warns Napoli over AC Milan attacker Leao threat
Ten Hag felt let down by 3 Man Utd stars which led to sacking
Scholes: Man Utd worse than when Ten Hag arrived

Southampton boss Martin admits relief seeing off Stoke in Cup: We must do better

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton boss Martin admits relief seeing off Stoke in Cup: We must do better
Southampton boss Martin admits relief seeing off Stoke in Cup: We must do betterAction Plus
Southampton manager Russell Martin admits he wants better performances from his team moving forward.

The Saints were able to beat lower league side Stoke City 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the win is much needed, Martin knows that against better Premier League teams, his side will have to do more.

Speaking after the match, manager Martin said: "We spoke before the game about winning it and making sure we get through.

"I came back in and also saw Brentford with a really strong team out struggling against their Championship opposition - it's never easy in the cup.

"We got through, we made it tougher than it should have been for sure, but we also showed a bit of character to get through a bit of adversity in the game at 2-2.

"At 2-0, we conceded a goal which was madness because we were so dominant in the first half, I really enjoyed the performance. 

"I think the final decision in the box in the final third wasn't quite there and we should have made more of the dominance we had," added Martin.

"At 2-1, the context of the game changes completely, so I was annoyed about that. Then we're trying to be aggressive and get caught on the counter-attack.

"Breezy scores and the defenders spent a lot of time in the opposition in the final third tonight because we were aggressive and we dominated territory."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthamptonStoke CityChampionship
Related Articles
Southampton matchwinner Bree "buzzing" after Cup victory over Stoke
Martin to give Southampton outcasts chance against Stoke in Cup
Lallana convinced of "back-to-back" Southampton wins this week