Ajax attacker Tahirovic rejected Coventry move
Ajax attacker Benjamin Tahirovic has rejected a move to Coventry City.
The Championship offer arrived over the summer for Tahirovic.
De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij is reporting: “Tahirovic, of course, had never had the idea that he could come to Ajax, sign for five years and earn so much.
“But now he is in the position to even turn down a nice club in England.
“He did not like the Championship, yet a team that runs reasonably at that level."