Paul Vegas
Ajax attacker Tahirovic rejected Coventry move
Ajax attacker Benjamin Tahirovic has rejected a move to Coventry City.

The Championship offer arrived over the summer for Tahirovic.

De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij is reporting:  “Tahirovic, of course, had never had the idea that he could come to Ajax, sign for five years and earn so much.

“But now he is in the position to even turn down a nice club in England.  

 “He did not like the Championship, yet a team that runs reasonably at that level." 

