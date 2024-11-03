Ajax attacker Tahirovic rejected Coventry move

Ajax attacker Benjamin Tahirovic has rejected a move to Coventry City.

The Championship offer arrived over the summer for Tahirovic.

De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij is reporting: “Tahirovic, of course, had never had the idea that he could come to Ajax, sign for five years and earn so much.

“But now he is in the position to even turn down a nice club in England.

“He did not like the Championship, yet a team that runs reasonably at that level."