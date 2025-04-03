Steve Cook exclusive: QPR have big club potential; Championship standards now rising

QPR defender Steve Cook has no doubts the quality and intensity of the Championship has stepped up this year.

Cook has been outstanding for the Rs at the back this season under manager Martin Cifuentes.

And the former Bournemouth defender has no doubts about standards rising in the Championship.

Cook told Tribalfootball.com: "The Championship and the Premier League are two different leagues, obviously, the intensity week in and week out in the Championship is very, very difficult.

"Obviously, the Premier League, the quality is extremely high and the difference in the way teams attack and the physicality of the league now, I think is a real kind of high standard.

"But the Championship, yeah, it's a great league. You never know what to expect results-wise. And there's always games, always games. And it's demanding on the lads to kind of perform in every week. But it's very enjoyable to be involved in."

On that schedule, Cook admits it can take it's toll on players.

He continued: "Yeah, it's a Saturday, Tuesday, sometimes Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday. Then sometimes you're playing Saturday, Tuesday, Friday because of TV games. So yeah it is difficult. And not just physically on the legs and the body, but emotionally when you're going through bad results or bad times.

"And it takes its toll, you know, the highs and the lows. It's, yeah, it's demanding. It's really demanding. It's enjoyable.

"I think it's a a really good level of football as well and I think it's appreciated in this country definitely because of the entertainment levels."

Cook says it's not just the intensity and demands which make the Championship special. The veteran says it's noticeable how the standard of player is also being raised.

He explained, "The level of player that is now coming to the Championship, like (Kelechi) Iheanacho has come on loan from Sevilla to Middlesbrough, it just shows the calibre of player who is willing to play in the Championship.

"It's a second division, but it's a very, very high standard of football. And higher standards tend to bring big demand for tickets and TV time, so yeah the Championship and English football is in a really good place."

QPR currently sit 15th on the table, five points clear of safety. After a bright first-half of the season, the Rs have hit a major form slump.

However, Cook insists the potential of QPR is worthy of Premier League status. Indeed, the defender is hoping to lean on his experience with former clubs Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest to help the Rs eventually follow them into England's top flight.

He added, "QPR is a big club.

"It is a big club. It's got a fantastic history. You know, the last few seasons haven't panned out to how anyone wanted them being in relegation battles and it's a disappointing kind of second half of the season.

"So now hopefully QPR can look at the Nottingham Forests and Bournemouths and how they got promoted to the Premier League and try and follow in their footsteps and create something incredible.

"We're going to have to do it a different way, of course. But I think that's what can be our super strength."

