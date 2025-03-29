Iheanacho opens Middlesbrough goal account in Oxford United win

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Kelechi Iheanacho has ended his wait for his first Middlesbrough goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oxford United.

The Nigeria international who joined the Championship side on loan from Sevilla had gone on a spell of seven matches without scoring.

However, he ended his barren run to help Michael Carrick’s men secure victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Michal Helik had given the visitors a 38th minute lead but the Nigerian restored parity for the Boro three minutes into the second half. 

Victory was sealed for the Carrick's team as Neto Borges scored an 80th minute winner.

Thanks to the win, Middlesbrough moved to seventh in the the log having accrued 57 points from 39 matches

