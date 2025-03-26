Morgan Fox exclusive: QPR proved ourselves with Leeds draw - but we're not yet safe

QPR defender Morgan Fox hopes they can build on their point earned against Leeds United before the international recess.

The 2-2 draw broke a run of four defeats for the Rs, who had a 2-0 lead against the Championship leaders before Leeds eventually fought back.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reflecting on the match, Fox told Tribalfootball.com: "If you look at the games before that, we know that we needed a reaction and you know against teams, especially Leeds, the quality that they have throughout their whole squad, you're going to be up against it.

"So, yeah, look, we're disappointed we didn't win that game in the end after the start that we had. But, you know, it was a good performance, which is what was really important for us."

On those four defeats ahead of the Leeds clash, Fox insists there were reasons for the poor run.

"You look at the teams that we came up against, they're good quality. We had players missing, key players from the group missing. But, yeah, I think it was just like, and I keep saying it, it's the nature of the Championship. If you go away to places like Middlesbrough and you don't take your chances, then you get punished.

"You know, we weren't well beaten, I don't think, in those games. I think we definitely had chances and, yeah, we just struggled to take them. And then, yeah, we ended up getting punished. But that's why the Leeds game was really important to show a reaction mainly in just our performance to show that we can match these teams and almost prove to ourselves that we can do it.

"So it came at the right time before the break so we've gone into the break in a positive way and now we're looking to finish strong."

Morgan Fox in action for QPR QPR/Copybet

Asked if Leeds are the best team QPR have faced this season, Fox continued: "Personally, probably yeah. I think you look at their strength and depth throughout their squad. The way they play, they punish you. Get a couple of half chances and they score goals."

The draw with Leeds has QPR sitting seven points above the dropzone, though Fox insists they can't afford to relax just yet.

Ahead of their clash with Stoke City this week, Fox said of their situation: "I don't think anyone's safe until mathematically you are. Are we looking that way? No, because we don't want to be looking that way.

"We want to be, you know, we have our own goals that we set at the start of the season.

"And, you know, we want to be looking up rather than down. But you have to be realistic and realise that we need some wins. You have a good patch, a little sticky spell, and now we've got eight games to to go and finish strong."

- CopyBet is the official front of shirt Partner of Queens Park Rangers FC. Visit CopyBet.com