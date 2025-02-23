Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

West Ham plan move for Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis

Paul Vegas
West Ham plan move for Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis
West Ham plan move for Southampton defender Harwood-BellisWest Ham/Facebook
West Ham are eyeing Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The young stopper signed permanently for Saints last summer from Manchester City, having helped the club win promotion while on-loan last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Saints sit bottom of the table, Harwood-Bellis has been a rare positive so far this season.

The Sun says the defender's form has brought him to the attention of several Premier League clubs.

And West Ham are already weighing up a move to the tune of £15m. Harwood-Bellis has also recently changed agents.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarwood-Bellis TaylorSouthamptonWest HamManchester CityFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Nerve & bottle: How Aston Villa and Monchi bossed this January market
Southampton desperate to keep Downes despite Ipswich interest on deadline day
PREMIER LEAGUE TRANSFERS (JANUARY '25): Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal yet to act