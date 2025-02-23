West Ham plan move for Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis

West Ham are eyeing Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The young stopper signed permanently for Saints last summer from Manchester City, having helped the club win promotion while on-loan last season.

While Saints sit bottom of the table, Harwood-Bellis has been a rare positive so far this season.

The Sun says the defender's form has brought him to the attention of several Premier League clubs.

And West Ham are already weighing up a move to the tune of £15m. Harwood-Bellis has also recently changed agents.