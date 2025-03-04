Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
Estevao matches Neymar record ahead of Chelsea move

Southampton already identify Juric replacement

Paul Vegas
Southampton already identify Juric replacement
Southampton already identify Juric replacementAction Plus
Southampton's board are already planning to replace manager Ivan Juric.

The Sun says with Saints propping up the Premier League table, there's an acceptance that Juric will have to move on at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juric replaced Russell Martin in December, but has managed just one win since his appointment.

The Croatian signed a deal to the end of the 2025/26 season, but he won't lead Saints in the Championship next season.

Instead, Southampton plan to move for  Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who was Ralph Hasenhuttl's No2 during his time in charge at St Mary's.

Rohl also worked with Southampton's new technical director, Johannes Spors, at RB Leipzig. 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJuric IvanSouthamptonSheffield WedChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Sugawara on his Southampton future: I don't think about transfers if we are relegated
Leeds rival Chelsea for Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale
Juric admits Southampton job on the line after Chelsea defeat