Southampton already identify Juric replacement

Southampton's board are already planning to replace manager Ivan Juric.

The Sun says with Saints propping up the Premier League table, there's an acceptance that Juric will have to move on at the end of the season.

Juric replaced Russell Martin in December, but has managed just one win since his appointment.

The Croatian signed a deal to the end of the 2025/26 season, but he won't lead Saints in the Championship next season.

Instead, Southampton plan to move for Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who was Ralph Hasenhuttl's No2 during his time in charge at St Mary's.

Rohl also worked with Southampton's new technical director, Johannes Spors, at RB Leipzig.