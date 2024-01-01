Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony
Man Utd boss Ten Hag returns to Utrecht to take charge
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision

Released Brighton midfielder Alzate set to join Hull this week

Released Brighton midfielder Alzate set to join Hull this week
Alzate set to join Hull this week
Alzate set to join Hull this week Tribal Football
Former Brighton star Steven Alzate is expected to sign a deal in the Championship this week.

The Colombian is closest to Hull City, who want to bring him in as a free agent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Argus, Alzate was never in contention to earn a new deal at Brighton.

He had spent the past two seasons on loan at Standard Liege, after failing to impress in England.

But he may get a chance to stay in the country and try his luck in the Championship.

Alzate will be hoping to use this international break to get up to speed before the league resumes

Mentions
ChampionshipAlzate StevenHull CityBrightonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Burnley sign Brighton midfielder Sarmiento
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
DONE DEAL: Brighton midfielder Cozier-Duberry joins Blackburn