Portsmouth loanee O'Mahoney returns to Brighton

Brighton forward Mark O’Mahony is facing about a month out of action due to a serious injury.

The Republic of Ireland forward, who plays for his nation’s Under-21s, has returned t o the club from Portsmouth.

O’Mahony had been at Pompey since the start of the season, getting regular game time.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said: “Mark is going to be out for four to five weeks.

“He has picked up a strain in one of his oblique muscles, which is a pretty rare injury for a footballer.

‘He picked it up against Swansea, obviously, when he came on.

“He has been back at Brighton, he has had a scan and continues to do his rehab back at Brighton.

“We’re in constant communication with them and, as soon as he’s back and he’s available to train, he’ll be back.”

