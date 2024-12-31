Plymouth and Rooney part ways: "The club is a special place"

Plymouth Argyle have announced the departure of manager Wayne Rooney by mutual consent.

The Championship strugglers said in a statement on Tuesday morning:

"Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

"Departing the club with Rooney will be Assistant Head Coach Mike Phelan and first team coach Simon Ireland.

"First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and Club Captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Sky Bet Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day. Daryl Flahavan will continue as Goalkeeping coach.

"We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future."

Meanwhile, Rooney said in reaction: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip, who I shared great relationships with.

"Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future.

"To the Green Army - thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever.

"I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support.

"Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results."