Palace co-owner Textor turns to Watford

Crystal Palace investor John Textor is said to be eyeing a shock move for Watford.

The businessman wants to buy a club outright and is looking to sell his Palace stake.Per The Sun, the American is now looking at Championship side Watford as a serious option.

The Hornets’ Italian owner Gino Pozzo is ready to sell all of his shares in the club if the right offer arrives.

Watford are valued at around £150-175 million by Pozzo, which would be in Textor’s price range.

The American failed to buy Everton, with the Friedkin Group getting in ahead of him.