Pat Nevin exclusive: Middlesbrough good stage for Liverpool whiz Doak; but can he make it?

Former Everton and Scotland winger Pat Nevin says Middlesbrough is the right club for Ben Doak.

The teenage winger is currently on-loan at Boro from Liverpool.

Nevin has followed Doak since he was breaking through at Celtic and told Tribalfootball.com: "Very young. He's one of the stupidly quick ones, right?

"And if you've got that in your game, it's pretty extra special. It's a big question, however. You need to add more to it.

"So, you know, he's got some skills. He needs to learn how to get on the ball. He's learning that quickly. We're trying not to get too excited about it in Scotland, but the fact that we've not had that pace, we've not had that creativity as a winger for quite some time, we're getting quite excited about it but it's about taking it slow steps at a time.

"As for Liverpool, it's a big call, it's a really big call. You need to be a top international player to get a game for Liverpool and get a regular game.

"So I'll be honest with you, I'm happy he's playing with Boro because he's learning. He's getting games every week. Because when you're 18, 19, you've got to learn really quickly. And the best place to learn is in a real team, not just training. He learned a lot training with good players.

"I remember (Phil) Foden came through (at Manchester City) and that sort of stuff but I think another year or two at Boro then

we'll find out if he's he's going to make it, but he's got a chance he's definitely a chance."

Asked if he felt Doak left Celtic too soon for Anfield, Nevin continued: "Yeah, at 19 I went down to Chelsea and I wanted to learn because you have got to back yourself to be good enough so when a bigger club comes in you've got to say, 'right, I'm good enough'.

"Now, we know Ben's personality. He's not shy. Because he's not shy and he's got belief, that's a good thing in that sort of position. So maybe it looked like he would have done well at Celtic and, you know, you'd have won every week. But actually playing in a team where there's difficulties and struggles and it's a really tough league (can be better).

"Now being Scottish I've nothing against the SPL but you know Boro in a very very tough league he's going to learn a lot there so not the worst thing in the world."

Nevin added, "The Scottish people we're delighted because for a long time nobody was interested in players from Scotland.

"We've got players all over Italy and things like that, so we're quite happy but Doak's got a chance."

