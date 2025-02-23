Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker Doak

Crystal Palace are chasing Liverpool attacker Ben Doak.

The Sun says Palace are planning to snap up the teenage Scotland international at the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Doak has shone on-loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough this term, though is expected to be allowed to move on by Liverpool this summer.

Bournemouth are also interested in Doak, 19, and are ready to rival Palace for the youngster.

Doak has three goals and seven assists in 24 games for Boro this season.