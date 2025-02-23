Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker Doak

Paul Vegas
Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker Doak
Palace, Bournemouth chasing Liverpool attacker DoakAction Plus
Crystal Palace are chasing Liverpool attacker Ben Doak.

The Sun says Palace are planning to snap up the teenage Scotland international at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Doak has shone on-loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough this term, though is expected to be allowed to move on by Liverpool this summer.

Bournemouth are also interested in Doak, 19, and are ready to rival Palace for the youngster.

Doak has three goals and seven assists in 24 games for Boro this season.

Mentions
ChampionshipDoak BenCrystal PalaceLiverpoolBournemouthMiddlesbroughPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Middlesbrough manager Carrick reveals Liverpool can no longer recall loan star Doak
Liverpool's Doak could play major part in swap deal with Bournemouth's Semenyo
Liverpool have edge on Newcastle in race for Bournemouth attacker Semenyo