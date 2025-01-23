Middlesbrough manager Carrick reveals Liverpool can no longer recall loan star Doak

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has revealed Liverpool loanee Ben Doak can no longer be recalled as the deadline has now passed.

Doak has been a key target for several clubs including Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town this winter who had their £16m offer for the 19-year-old Scotland international rejected by Liverpool. The signing of Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa may have cooled their interest but Doak continues to impress for the Championship side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Carrick revealed that the Premier League leaders can no longer recall Doak, who is a standout player for the club this season. He reflected on his performances following the 2-0 home victory over West Brom on Tuesday evening.

“The deadline has passed for Ben. I said all along I was calm! Obviously, we’re really happy he’s here, but genuinely, it hasn’t been a big thing for us.

“It’s something he can do a little bit more, come inside onto his left foot, because it’s something he’s good at as well. I’m delighted with it.

“He’s got that weapon and unique threat. The way he plays the game, everyone has their own strengths, but the way Ben plays the game, he’s always in the game and always a threat.

“We’re obviously happy he’ll be staying here. He’s a big role and he’ll continue to do that for the time that he’s here.”