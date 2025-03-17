Bournemouth, Como in Stoke contact for Johansson

Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is attracting top-flight interest.

Johansson is being tracked by Bournemouth and Serie A club Como, says Sportbladet.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both clubs have informed Stoke that they would like to buy the 26-year-old.

Como, who is coached by Cesc Fabregas, wanted Johansson during the January window.

Stoke, however, would like to keep Johansson and will fight to hang onto the Swede beyond the end of this season.